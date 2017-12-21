FIFA Ranking : Nigeria End 2017 As Africa’s Ninth Best Team

Football governing body, FIFA, has released its end-of-year international ranking of Men’s National Teams, with the Super Eagles of Nigeria slipping down the charts for the second straight month.

The Super Eagles were inactive since the last edition of the rankings but their past matches were added to FIFA formula’s calculations, and they have dropped one place to 51st in the world; the three-time African champions were ranked the ninth best team among CAF countries.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo Democratic Republic and Morocco are the best five teams in Africa in that order.

Our World Cup rivals Argentina occupy the fourth position, Croatia and Iceland are 17th and 22nd respectively on the ladder.

2019 African Cup of Nations qualifying opponents South Africa, Libya and Seychelles sit in the 81st, 88th and 192nd place respectively in the updated ranking.

Germany maintained their top spot at the summit, with Brazil, Portugal and Belgium completing the top five teams.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 18 January 2018.

Top Ten African Teams

1) Senegal

2) Tunisia

3) Egypt

4) Congo Democratic Republic

5) Morocco

6) Burkina Faso

7) Cameroon

8) Ghana

9) Nigeria

10) Algeria