UMUNWAOHA RENAISSANCE FORUM HOLDS INAUGRAL LECTURE



By Innocent Osuoha

All is now set for the maiden edition of the Umunwaoha Renaissance Forum inaugural lecture at FIFA Center Ohio in Owerri West LGA.

The inaugural lecture which is the first of its kind I Umunwaoha Ofo – Use will feature two indigenous scholars of the Clan who are authorities in Agriculture, Prof Uzoma Onyebinama of University of Agriculture Umudike and Dr C J Unaeze of IITA Ibadan as lecturers.

The Umunwaoha Renaissance Forum which is a non political organisation is open to all elites, professionals,missionaries and intellectuals of all sexes in the area who have attended and graduated from higher Institutions and engaged in lawful employment and practice but not above 55 years of age who are expected to bring back their great erudition to bear on the community.

In a chat with Trumpeta, the Coordinator of the lecture,Dr Hyacinth Ugorji of Dept of General Nigerian Studies/Coordinator, Imopoly and also a legal practitioner, said the two great agriculture Scholars will speak on Agriculture related topics which will impact on the people because of their lucrative value to the people.

The outing which would be concluded with a gala night in Umuike Amakohia-Ubi is expected to be graced by the presence of eminent Scholars, traditional rulers, Missionaries and Professionals both at home and in the diaspora among whom are Mr Obinna Duru, Bar Okey Ozuzu, Bar Odili Eremba,

,Mr Iyke Nzeocha, Bar Ejike Ononogbo, Sir Ik Elezieanya, Mr Calistus Unakalamba,, Mr Martin Anyadike, Mr Ifeanyi Anyadike ,Mr Acho Nwalusi , Surveyor Jerry Atuzie and Chidi Opara.

Others are Surveyor Chima Ogbuehi, Mr Sam Ugwunali, Mr Sunday Okedurum, Mr Chris Emeadi, Bar Kevin Uzozie and Dr Leo Opara and others.