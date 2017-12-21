Ikemba Umunwaoha Ofo -Ise Unity Cup Finals For December, 2017

Ndegwu and Irete community football teams will slug it out at the finals of the Ikemba Umunwaoha Unity Cup soccer championship at community School, Amakohia-Ubi ,Owerri- West on the 28th of December, 2017,with closing ceremonies.

The trophy donated by Chief Dr Ebere Fortunate Uneze (Ikemba Umunwaoha Ofo-Ise) the Executive Director of Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria ( AMCON) saw the communities that make up Umunwaoha Ofo-Ise Orogwe, Amakohia-Ubi, Ohii, Ndegwu,Irete vie for honours.

In his speech while performing the kick off ceremony of the tournament on the 29th October, 2017, Chief Dr Uneze said he was aware of the capacity of football to serve as empowerment machinery for the youth apart from being also a unifying instrument.

He expressed the hope that by the time the championship was done, talents that would form his dream brand new football club that would feature in all NFF and IMO FA organized competitions would have been fished out and ready to go.

In an interview with Trumpets sports, the Coordinator of the championship, Hon Sir Samson Ogbos (Aluma-Aluma) disclosed that the championship had been free and fair adding that the teams and their managers have been cool headed.

Aluma-Aluma, known for his organizational skills commended the donor for investing on the youths adding that he is very happy the set objectives have been achieved.