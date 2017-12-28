Arondizuogu-Ofeimo Unity Cup Kicks-Off In Style

The maiden edition of Arondizuogu-Ofeimo Unity football competition for youths in all Arondizuogu Communities in Okigwe and Onuimo LGAs kicked off on Saturday 23rd December, 2017 with glamour.

Speaking at the colorful opening ceremony which was held at St Martinas Community School play ground Ndiogbuonyeoma, the chairman Arondizuogu-Ofeimo Development Front, Mazi Emma Offor said the essence of organizing the football tournament is to foster unity and purposeful development of their youths as well as to make the public and the government acknowledge their existence.

While charging the players to play according to FIFA’s fair play rule, Mazi Offor further disclosed that talented players discovered during the One Week Tournament shall be exposed to play in some of the NPFL clubs in the nation and possibly abroad soon.

The winner of the competition according to the LOC will get the sum of Two hundred thousand naria #200,000 while the second position would receive One hundred and fifty thousand Naria, #150,000, just as other participating teams will also receive consolation prizes.

Meanwhile, in the first encounter, Umuche got the better of Ndiogbuonyeoma 2-0 to qualify for the next round as 12 teams are in the race for the coveted trophy of the competition that will end on 31 December 2017.