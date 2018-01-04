New Year message 2018 year of purposeful fulfillment – Emmy C’

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2018 and filed under Trumpeta Extravaganza. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Emmy C' 2018

Famous for his melodious gospel songs and classy dance steps, Mr. Emeka Chukwuezi Stephen has revealed high hopes for a better Nigeria in 2018.

Speaking to Trumpeta Extravaganza, Emmy C’ advised Nigerians to put aside the past and be positive towards achieving enormous possibilities In the year 2018.

According to him “confess positively in all we do this year, and we’ll be surprised to what abundant possibilities we’ll possess before the end of the year” he stated.

He prayed that all good things God has in stock for us in the course of 2018 will be made manifest irrespective of the harsh economic climate in the country.

He however employed children of God to renew their faith and believe in Christ Jesus because He is the reason for our existence.

Comments are closed

Log in / Copyright © 2012-2017 Trumpetason Investment Concept LTD. Powered by: E.commerce Systems International