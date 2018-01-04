I Belong To No Political Party, Says All Seasons Hotel Owner, Myke Ikoku

Frontline entrepreneur, Evangelist Mike Ikoku has made it clear that at the moment he does not belong to any political party.

He said that his resolve to stay party- less for now is to enable him watch the political scenario and focus his time towards adding more value for the betterment of the people of Imo State.

Speaking in Owerri, Ikoku who has contributed significantly to the economic development of the State by establishing the first and biggest confectionery factory in 1994 at Orji which employed over 150 Imolites, said his focus at the moment is to continue doing all he could as a concerned citizen of the state to make Imo better.

He said he is also closely watching the political scenario, stating that for now he is not backing any candidate or aspirant for any position in any political party. He said his aim at the moment is to look out for a quality person with a proven track record of leadership that can add immense value to the political and socio economic development of the State.

The Chairman of All Seasons Hotel and Group who served as a top aide to General David Jemibewon during the formation of the PDP in 1999 said he has proved his mettle in the politics of the nation and in Imo State, pointing out that most present State governors and senators in the country are his political contemporaries.

Ikoku recalled that as a major stakeholder in Imo State having also set up one of the fledgling hospitality and tourism business in Imo State as far back as 2003, he remains a major and consistent contributor to the economic growth of the State and he is now watching to see persons who have the quality and Midas touch to take Imo State to great heights.

He recalled how he was driven by the passion to give his people effective representation in 2015 which prompted him to join the race to represent Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele/Isu Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives. He noted that he lost the contest because of the conspiracy of some forces in the PDP which made him cross over to the Accord Party.

He maintained his burning commitment to the overall development of Imo State having being a consistent huge investor in the State which led to gainful employment of hundreds of Imo youths.

He said” I m approaching fifty now, so I know I have done a lot for the State and I will continue that way. I will look out for those who have the quality to perform because I m a major stakeholder in Imo”