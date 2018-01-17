By Okey Alozie

The top Royal fathers in Imo State will today face judgment on who becomes the next Eze Imo in the State as the election of the State Chairman, Imo Council of Traditional Rulers comes up in a few hours.

Our reporter who monitored activities in Owerri observed that one of the top contenders from Okigwe zone, HRH Eze Oliver Ohanwe has created high tension on other contenders by presenting 14 point agenda to woo more delegates to his side and to make sure that Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri, the embattled current Eze Imo does not come back to that seat again.

“My ideas are new for betterment of Imo and to improve the standard of living of Imo Traditional Rulers, we can’t continue doing things in the old for good” Ohanwe insisted.

Speaking further while presenting the 14 point agenda, Ohanwe revealed that no Eze will be suspended any longer in Imo, adding that their salaries will be paid in full and as at when due.

He regretted why any Traditional Ruler should feel more superior than others to gain favour from higher authority. Our Eze’s should now be result-oriented and face Traditional matters and not politics of money” Ohanwe declared.

Information revealed that the money realized during the visit of foreign Presidents in Imo is now generating ripples among the Ezes as aggrieved ones are suspecting foul play by their leadership.

More over an information also disclosed that group of royal fathers have camped in one of the Hotels since yesterday and have agreed to storm the election venue from their camp to give block vote that will decide the election.