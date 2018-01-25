Aftermath of Omoku Draw Naze Millionaires Skipper, Ubido thinks Big for Club

Iheanacho Plans to Emulate Nigerian Greats, Kanu, Okocha

Back in form Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted that ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu and ex-Bolton Wanderers hero Austin Okocha have inspired him to continue scoring goals for the Foxes in the Emirates FA Cup.

Relegated to the bench since the season started, the Nigeria international strengthened his claim for a starting shirt by tripling his tally for the season, with a brace against Fleetwood Town in the third round of the competition.

”I think the FA Cup has great memories and I think there have been Nigerian legends that have played in it as well, like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu,” Iheanacho revealed.

”They’ve played in it, so it’s a great thing to play in the FA Cup. I have great memories. I hope I’ll be in it and have one great memory, which is winning the FA Cup.”

Nwankwo Kanu won three FA Cups with Arsenal and Portsmouth, while Okocha made three appearances in the competition.

The FA Cup is Iheanacho’s favourite competition, having scored 7 goals in 8 matches.