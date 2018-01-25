Aftermath of Omoku Draw Naze Millionaires Skipper, Ubido thinks Big for Club

Iheanacho Plans to Emulate Nigerian Greats, Kanu, Okocha
Back in form Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has admitted that ex-Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu and ex-Bolton Wanderers hero Austin Okocha have inspired him to continue scoring goals for the Foxes in the Emirates FA Cup.
Relegated to the bench since the season started, the Nigeria international strengthened his claim for a starting shirt by tripling his tally for the season, with a brace against Fleetwood Town in the third round of the competition.
”I think the FA Cup has great memories and I think there have been Nigerian legends that have played in it as well, like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu,” Iheanacho revealed.
”They’ve played in it, so it’s a great thing to play in the FA Cup. I have great memories. I hope I’ll be in it and have one great memory, which is winning the FA Cup.”
Nwankwo Kanu won three FA Cups with Arsenal and Portsmouth, while Okocha made three appearances in the competition.
The FA Cup is Iheanacho’s favourite competition, having scored 7 goals in 8 matches.
Naze Millionaires Skipper, Ubido thinks Big for Club
Heartland captain and defensive midfielder, Julius Ubido has said nothing will make the side go down on relegation at the end of the on-going Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
The Naze Millionaires have claimed a paltry three points from possible 12 after NPFL matchday 4 hostilities.
The Owerri side shared the spoils 1-1 with newcomers, Go Round FC in Wednesday’s NPFL matchday 4 clash at the Krisdera Hotels Stadium in Omoku with the captain providing the equaliser for the side.
Ubido admitted that his side are slow starters but assured that their league fortune will shortly witness a drastic turnaround for good in the next few matches.
“At the Nigeria National League (NNL) we did not start off quite well but ended up winners of our conference.
“Right now we have not been impressive starting our comeback campaign in the premier league I see us finishing the season strongly.
“As we speak there is gradual and steady improvement going on in our performance after each match.
“We are perhaps the only team in the top-flight that did not go on preseason the only competitive game we embarked upon was the NNL Super 4 competition in Lagos.
“The effects are the negatives currently affecting our performance but we will soon overcome it for good.
“Enugu Rangers lost at home to Lobi Stars and came strongly to claim away points at our home ground.
“We showed strength in the 1-1 draw at newcomers, Go Round FC in Omoku, that’s a positive sign of good things to come in the shortest future.
“I’m sure we will reclaim the three points lost to Enugu Rangers somewhere else in no distant time.
“Right now I do not see us lose any other match on the league calendar to any opponents.
“Come on Sunday in Owerri against newcomers, Yobe Desert Stars our fortune will brighten up and the needed turnaround will start.
“I’m confident we will pick our first season’s victory in the clash against Yobe Desert Stars.
“Our teeming fans and supporters should keep faith with us and continuously pray for us as we are determined not to let them down.
“Heartland have come to stay in the top-flight there is nothing like relegation talk for us rather we will compete favourably the available tickets and trophies in the land,” said the former Lobi Stars man to supersport.com.
Ubido said he is quite excited to score the side’s first ever goal upon return to the top-flight.
“I feel great as captain to score the first goal of the season for Heartland, it’s quite great.
“I’m a covenant child I know I’m destined for great things and I have asked God to help me score more goals in the on-going season.
“That’s our first goal in four matches and that does not suggest that the strikers are finding it tough to score goals.
“I believe in the strikers and I know for sure that the goals will soon start to pour in droves starting against Yobe Desert Stars,” said Ubido.
Heartland is 18th on the 20-team top-flight log on paltry three, six behind league leaders, Plateau United.