Two Female Commissioners At War In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Governor Rochas Okorocha’s decision to allow Rescue Mission top functionaries submit list of those to be giving road contract jobs and list of those entitled to benefit from the new job opportunities newly created is suspected to be causing disharmony among APC members.

The worst hit is Isiala Mbano LGA where two Commissioners are said to have indulged in supremacy battle over who controls government policies in the area.

Our source revealed that the trouble between the two Commissioners, namely Joy Mbawuike incharge of Market Development and her Health counterpart, Angela Uwakwe has reached an alarming dimension and may lead to physical combat except Governor Okorocha intervenes

Trumpeta observed that the problem started at International Conference Centre Owerri, IICC, recently when the Governor held a meeting with stakeholders of the party and ordered for names to be submitted for jobs and other matters.

Further observation suggested that Dr Angela Uwakwe wrote some names believing that Joy Mbawuike will also bring her own list since both are from Isiala Mbano LGA.

This paper gathered that contrary to what Angela had in mind, Joy Mbawuike became infuriated and started shouting and accusing Angela of trying to take an upper hand when she is not supposed to do so.

Just last week, reports suggested that the rescue missionaries almost exchanged blows because of the road project assignment given to them by Governor Okorocha.

Dr Angela Uwakwem it was gathered has allegedly threatened to resign her appointment as Commissioner for Health if Joy Mbawuike continues to intrude and distract her attention.