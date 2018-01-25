2018 : A YEAR OF SUPERNATURAL EXPANSION—Bishop Chijioke Oti

By Innocent Osuoha

The annual Dedication/Convenant Renewal Service of Diocese On The Lake has ended at the Cathedral of St Mary Magdalene, Oguta with a proclamation that 2018 would be a year of supernatural expansion.

In a sermon he preached at the service to climax the convention, the Diocesan, His Lordship The Rt Rev Chijioke Oti prophesied that there would be supernatural spiritual expansion, supernatural physical expansion, supernatural material expansion, supernatural financial expansion,supernatural emotional expasion and supernatural social expansion.

According to him, Children of God should be troubled because of what he called present man induced bad situation in the country in which they find themselves pointing out that believing in God was the only way out of the present day tribulations.

Bishop Oti made reference to the mansion above which has been prepared for the children of God saying the mansion is for only the children of God who have been leading Christlike lives.

He warned that inheritance of heaven was not by force but by the ability to shun every form of iniquity. In his words,” if we depart from iniquity holiness will be bequeathed to us”

The was happy that the year’s convention tallied with the Diocesan year of tenth anniversary celebration which meant signs of a good beginning.

Meanwhile, the “Diocesan Life in The Word Convention” has also ended at St Marks Anglican Church,Ejemekwuru with the theme ” In My Father’s House”.

The program featured speakers who handled various biblical topics.