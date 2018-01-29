Endorsements In APC: Madumere, Uche Nwosu Clash Over Guber Ticket

The spate of endorsement taking over politics of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State is setting the stage for a head on collision between the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and Uche Nwosu, the Chief of Staff to the governor.

There has been series of endorsements in APC of late where reports have it that some APC members in few LGAs in the Imo have given tacit approval to the candidature of some officers seekers angling to become the next governor of the State.

Only last week, three APC LGA chapters were reported to have handed Nwosu endorsements to run for governor while Mbaitolu council declared that their son, Madumere is good and the most qualified to succeed Okorocha in 2019.

With the number of endorsements it is certain that a clash of interest is in the offing between the Deputy Governor and Chief of Staff over the APC governorship ticket, considering that they are members of same political family and trusted associates of the governor.

Trumpeta learnt that based on the body language of the governor, Madumere had been keeping mute about his future political ambition while engaging in subtle maneuvers to forward his interest for the plum job. Apart from raising the New Era political group, the Madumere Fans club was established to match the Ugwumba Movement of Nwosu.

The Deputy Governor was also said to have made real his desire to run for the governorship last Thursday when news filtered from his camp that he has decided to heed the calls across the state and beyond to contest the 2019 election in the interest of the people of state who have shown him overwhelming support and solidarity. It was at the process that the party chieftains from Mbaitolu his LGA endorsed him as their sole candidate for 2019 governorship. Meanwhile, Nwosu had received similar endorsements from other LGAs.

With the various endorsements from APC members of the Rescue Missions in the LGA, a clash between Madumere and Nwosu is imminent as both battle of grab the support of Okorocha and his Rescue Mission followed in the party. Already, followers of both politicians in the camp of Okorocha have started singing different tunes about the interest of their principals. The leadership of APC is polarized with everyone fighting to ensure it favours their favourite for the APC ticket.