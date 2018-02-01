The much expected revelation of who Owelle Rochas Okorocha intends to hand over mantle of office at the expiration of his second term will occur this month, if the statements credited to the governor on Sunday are anything to go by.

At the regular church service at the Victory Chapel on Sunday, Okorocha who seems to be under pressure to name a successor for his followers to adopt is set to unveil a preferred candidate.

Okorocha has in the past spoken about conditions for a successor without giving out a name. forces within and outside his APC party have also accused him of surreptiously plotting to install his Chief of Staff, also a son in law, in what opposition and those opposed to his administration has branded “third term” agenda to remain in office.

According to the governor, he is now set to unveil a successor for his APC party and more ahead to win the state party congress and upcoming election.

Okorocha at the church service declared that only a person with vision and good leadership qualities will succeed him stating that only the “best among equals will emerge from the mock primaries coming soon.

The governor has not hidden his desire to conduct a mock primaries for his acolytes seeking for the office of the governor.

Trumpeta learnt that similar to what transpired in the selection of Transition Committee Chairmen and members the governor conducted last year, a popularity test in form of mock primaries will be employed to choose the successful person for adoption.

None of the governor’s associates is yet to formally declare but grapevine sources have it that both Nwosu, his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere, Jude Ejiogu, George Eche are interested in becoming the successor. Further to that, there are reports that crisis has engulfed the family of the governor over choice.