The recent Board Appointments at the National Level in Abuja, by President Mohammadu Buhari, has created an escape route for most All Progressive Congress APC members who are serving under Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Government in Imo State.

According to information available to Trumpeta, Governor Rochas Okorocha also has used the opportunity to throw out from his expanded State Executive, those fingered to be working for Senator Ifeanyi Araraume’s Governorship project.

In the latest appointments released by the Governor, Chief Ethel Ibebuchi has been used to replace Bar Amaechi Nwoha, the former Chairman of Imo State Independent Electoral Commission ISIEC.

Before his latest elevation as member of Federal Board, the for ISIEC Chairman Hon Amaechi Nwoha was said to be frustrated on the seat, as Okorocha has not conducted any Local Government election since seven years he took over in 2011, therefore reducing the office of ISIEC to nothing but a redundant place.

Sources said the office lacked funding, which led the staff in the place to while away time everyday doing nothing.

Therefore it was under this redundant situation that Amaechi Nwoha saw his name among those appointed as Board members in Abuja and therefore grabbed the offer with both hands.

Meanwhile, sources said that Okorocha received the Amaechi Nwoha news with happiness too, as Nwoha is said to be an Araraume henchman.

With Amaechi Nwoha gone, Okorocha has appointed Ethel Ibebuchi as ISIEC Chairman, to either continue to sleep in office with no job to do with no and funding, or State elections hold in the Imo Local Government Areas soon.

Meanwhile, sources told TRUMPETA that most of Okorocha’s Aides whose names were released as Board members from Abuja are willing to leave the “Rescue Mission” but are waiting for Okorocha to give them the green light which is not forth coming.

But the Araraume men amongst them have since quit their “Okorocha Jobs” and headed to Abuja for greener pastures.

“I thank God. These past years with Okorocha were wasted years. No funding, no activities. Nothing doing for years” a source told Trumpeta.