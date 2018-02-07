Nwangele State Constituency Seat: I will advance humanity through my capacity –Dr Johnbosco Nkpadobi

An intellectual guru cum business mogul, Dr Johnbosco Ikenna Nkpadobi, says he will use his academic, financial and social capacity to advance the life and course of Nwangele people if elected to represent them in the Imo State House of Assembly in 2019.

He emphasized that quality representation is his watchword having believed so much in good leadership and legislation which require a deep understanding of the needs of the people, deeply rooted in grassroot politics, commence and tourism, engineering and social affairs.

The Nwangele state constituency seat hopeful for 2019 made the disclosure while addressing the people of Nwangele during the Ward sensitization tour by Hon Jones Onyereri at Nwangele LGA, Imo State.

Dr Nkpadobi, stressed that he is well qualified and fitted to represent Nwangele in the Imo State House of Assembly in 2019 so that he gives them effective representation through good and articulated legislation; attracting social amenities including empowerment opportunities to positively engage the youths and the women, noting that he spent years in preparing himself to represent his people at the Imo Assembly. “It is the turn of Amaigbo people to go to Imo Assembly in 2019-having come from Amaigbo Ward 2 and being a bonafide member of PDP at Nwangele, spent six years to prepare for politics, spent years to study Diplomacy, being a trained Geologist and is an entrepreneur, as well as having the passion to assist my people in terms of social development, I am very optimistic that I will be elected come 2019”, he maintained.

Advising the people to register with INEC to obtain their voters cards to enable them vote for the right people during general election to enshrine good leadership for the benefits of democracy he said the people have suffered economic, political and social set-back because bad governance. Nkpadobi therefore vowed that he will not fail the people when elected, urging the people to continue to support him and Rt Hon Jones Onyereri to be able to go to the Senate in 2019 to consolidate his good representation for Orlu zone including.

Some dignitaries who followed Rt Hon Jones Onyereri to the sensitization tour of the Nwangele PDP Wards include: Chief Ezekiel Chukwukere, the political field Mashal of Nwangele and executive chairman of Nwangele, (I know this man), Hon Benjamin Okechukwu Azike, COE, Ben Gas Filling Station, Nnorom Charles ESQ, Nwangele PDP Chairman, Chief Vin Ndukwu, Hon Frank Adolphus, DG Johnbosco campaign, CJ Ikpeamaeze and Chief Bonny Onyejiaka who donated N1m cash to State PDP during the party’s fund raising last Sunday in Owerri.