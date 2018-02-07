US Based Business Consultant, Madumere Joins Race for House of Reps

Mr.Chinasa Madumere ,a United State of American US based business consultant and The National President of Imo State Congress of American, has formally declared his intention to contest the election into House of Representatives to represent Njaba,Nkwere ,Isu and Nwangele federal constituency come 2019 .

Madumere said he decided to seek elective post under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA because of the need for a change in his federal constituency and lack of Federal project within the Constituency.

According to the APGA Chieftain,” My candidacy is borne out of an inner realization that men of conscience don’t have to keep quiet when everything seems to be going wrong.

What is needed at this point in time is not brawn, but a face and a strong voice that can bring back confidence and hope to our people a

ll and bring about turnaround that will reflect the collective interest of Njaba, Nkwere ,Isu and Nwangele federal constituency .

My first priority if elected as a member of the House of Representatives will be the empowerment of youths. I will serve as a role model to the youths and inculcate in them values, one of which is that hard work pays. Until now, our youths have unfortunately thought the only way forward is through the short-cut “419 and Â thugery. My life is already a testimony that success is only through hard work. I will work for the re-orientation of our youths, towards education, hard work and changing of the system.”

The young and vibrant Madumere promised to create jobs for youths, empower the artisans, women and the elderly in the constituency and also attract Federal Government projects that will benefit the people.