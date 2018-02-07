Imo ADC Guber Aspirant promises New Beginning

A Governorship Aspirant under the platform of African Democratic Congress, ADC, Imo State, His Worship, Dr Arizechukwu Okorojiaku Daniel, has promised to lift Imo State to another level, if voted into office in 2019.

Making a formal declaration in Owerri yesterday, the retired Magistrate said that he has the magic wand to turn things around in Imo State to the extent, that within two years in office, many will wonder where he was getting the funding from.

Dr Okorojiaku who was flanked by his wife and ADC Chieftains including the State Chairman, Bar Nlem, said that time has come for fresh ideas to be allowed in the governance of Imo State, calling on Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and others to come join ADC and help him take Imo State out of the woods.

The Governorship Aspirant said that the he does not believe in frivolities, as Imo people will within a short period witness the quantum of development ADC Government will unleash in the State.

The Nkwerre LGA born Legal Luminary maintained that because of the excruciating hardship in the land, his administration will first provide food for the masses by embarking in massive Agricultural policies that will not only make food available to the masses, but also employ teeming unemployed Imolites.

On the education sector, Dr Okorojiaku promised to provide quality education to all Imo citizens, while Health care would be at the door step of all the populace.

He said that he retired his lucrative position as a magistrate in December 21st 2017, as part of sacrifices to serve Imo State in another capacity.

The University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom product disclosed that the development of infrastructure in the State will not be to the detriment of Human resources that abound in the State, pointing out that a healthy and successful Imo people will enjoy the roads and Industries, adding that he will always put God first in taking decisions for the people of Imo