Is Bishop Ezeugo of Overcomers Mission Dead?

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2018 and filed under News Digest.

 

There are strong indication that the Founder and General Overseer of “Overcomers Christian Church Worldwide, Bishop Ezeugo Ekewuba may have passed on.

The rumour which filtered our newsroom yesterday has it that the Avu in Owerri West Minister of God died on early hours of Wednesday February 7, 2018.

Details of the story remain sketchy as efforts to reach the family and church for official confirmation of the report has proved abortive.

But Trumpeta in the next publication will give further information on the report.

