SELECTION OF OWERRI ANGLICAN BISHOP ENDS IN CRISIS

The troubles afflicting the Owerri Diocese Anglican Communion has entered another stage with the procedure for selection of a Bishop surrounded with controversy.

Serious crisis has rocked proceedings at the ongoing Standing Committee Meeting of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion at llorin, Kwara State

Our Correspondent at the venue said the meeting which started on Monday, Feb 6th and expected to end on 9th Feb, 2018 had been making progress until midway into the selection of new Bishops proper.

According to our Reporter, the Conference had translated Rt Rev Dr Humphrey B Olumakaiye of Osun North East Diocese to Diocese of Lagos and The Rt Rev S Ezeofor of Ogbaru Diocese translated to Aguta Diocese. However, heavens came down when it was time to select who takes over from Bishop Cyril Okorocha of Owerri Diocese. Too many interest groups, persons and delegations showed up. The ensuing interests stalemated the entire machinery.

After all fruitless efforts to call the House to order failed, the Conference then resolved that the issue of selecting a Bishop for Owerri Diocese be referred to the Primate’s Advisory Committee (PAC) which will play its advisory roll that may inform the Primate’s decisions.

The Conference also advised an Owerri Diocese interest group which is routing for a pure son of the soil to be made a Bishop to reframe an earlier letter it sent to the Conference because of what was described as “its hot contents”

Meanwhile, His Lordship, Chidi Oparaojiaku of Ohaji/Egbema Diocese who has been strongly rumoured as having been translated to Owerri Diocese has disassociated himself with the speculations. He said the rumour which has painted him black in the net is the handiwork of his enemies.

In his words, while asking for apologizes, the Bishop said,” whatever God wants He will accomplish, He does not need human support to actualize His purpose within human beings”.