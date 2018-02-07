2018 NPFL

Heartland FC Secures first Away Victory

Heartland football club of Owerri yesterday at the confluence stadium in Lokoja, Kogi state, recorded its first NPLF away victory of the 2017/18 season, when it handed home side, Niger Tornadoes a 1-2 defeat.

The encounter which was a resheduled NPFL week 6 encounter saw the Naze millionaires race into a two goal lead before the end of the first stanza with goals from Lucky Emariojake and Mohammed Afeez before the Mina Lads reduced the tally in the second stanza.

The coach of Owerri based side, Ramson Madu who after their first victory of the season against Kwara United at Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri last Sunday, expressed optimism of better days to comeran some changes in the side that started against Tornadoes as Ebele Obi was rested for Opubo Japhet while Lucky Emariojake and Ismaila Jimoh both came in for Thompson Abiodun ( injured) and Chukwudi John.

Heartland now has 10 points after 8 games and will face their third Oriental derby in Nnewi against FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

HEARTLAND XI

Opubo Japhet 2

Onyebuchi Onyechefu 31

Oparaugo Chukwudi 3

Ismail Jimoh 6

Ikwugbado Kenneth 14

Obioha Macmarcel 11

Ahiaeke Odinaka 28

Salami Kingsley 8

Emariojake Lucky 10

Egbujor Nnamdi 27

Ekelojuoti Fuad 5

SUBS

Ebele Obi 18

Ubido Julius 26

Mohammed Afeez 12

Chukwudi John 16

Dike Prince 7

Eze Sunday 15

Onwuebuchi Chimankpa 17

Operation Restore Dan Anyiam’s Glory:

Ohiri Embarks on Massive Clean-up Exercise

..Warns against indiscriminant dumb Refuse

Few weeks after taking over the mantle of leadership at the state ministry of sports, Dr Martins Ohiri has never left anyone in doubt about his desire and zeal to move the states sports forward.

One of the major moves already undertaking by the ministry under the innovative leadership of Dr Ohiri is to that of restoring the image and lost glory of sports generally in the mind set of the public by ensuring that the activities that used to make the stadium community thick is restored.

Trumpeta sports desk newspaper over the weekend observed that the ministry has embarked on massive evacuation of a mountain heap of refuse that was almost became a serious menace to the staff and stadium users while vigorous maintenance work and clean-up exercise was also been under-taking to ensure that the facilities in the stadium community and its environs are looking sparkle clean and attractive.

Reports emanating from the Public Relation office of the ministry suggest that the Commissioner is out to restore the glory of Dan Anyiam Stadium as the structure is one of the image makers of the State.

The statement further revealed that the activity currently going on is part of the ways to also keep the athletes in proper shape and mood as the good and neat condition of the arena and facilities can improve their psyche.

He however charged against indiscriminant disposal of refuse in and around the stadium community adding that measures are been taking to beef up security in the area which he said will help to ensure orderliness.