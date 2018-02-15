YOUTHS WILL DO BETTER IN POLITICS AND GOVERNANCE, SAYS MOVEMENT FOR GREATER TOMORROW

A Political Organization, Movement for Greater Tomorrow, Imo State, has told the old politicians in the State to give the young generation the chance and enablement to occupy .Political positions so that they will use their youthful ability, knowledge and intelligence to create means to better the lives of all through good governance and well articulated and implemented people-oriented policies and programs.

The political group made the call for youths to be given the charge and support to occupy political positions in the state and beyond while having its first meeting at Macdonald Plaza, Onitsha Road, Owerri, Sunday.

Speaking on behalf of fathers who attended the Maiden meeting of the group, Prince Emma Odudu, urged fathers to direct youths well and support them to get to political power because they are capable and qualified, saying the young minds are ready to venture into politics to better their lots for the good of the society, “the youths are equal to the task, they need our help-old politicians should give them chance and support to clinch political power, get your PVC and be rest assured that you shall succeed”.

Contributing, Dr. Nma Olebra advised mothers to continue teaching their children the things of God so that their conduct in the society will be .pleasing and inspirational, and urged that youths of good will, intelligence and humility be supported to take the mantle of leadership in Imo State, instructing that women also be given the opportunity to participate fully in politics and governance. ‘

While Evang. Tochukwu Victor Anowey, Co-ordinator, South East, South-South, ANUNSYA, advocated that the youths be allowed to involve in politics and governance, and urged the youths to be well organized to be able to fly high and better the society- “We are able and qualified to hold political power to the advantage of all. And hailed the visioner of the Movement, Chief Macdonald Akano for his vision and belief in the youths.

Appreciating all for participating in the maiden meeting of the Group, the initiator of Movement for Greater Tomorrow, Chief Macdonald Akano, thanked God Almighty for His love and grace.

He said the Movement has the vision to give youths the capacity material and morale support to the young generation to be able to take political power and better the society more and advised parents to cue into the project and rally round their children to succeed- “let us often motivate the young generation to grow to success in life”, he added.