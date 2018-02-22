We Are Not For Imo Guber – Orluzurumee

The leadership of Orluzurumee, the apex socio-cultural organization, comprising the twelve local government areas of Orlu zone, have sounded it loud and clear that the zone is not interested in contesting for the Imo state governorship position, in the 2019 general election except when Owerri and Okigwe zones fail to present credible persons from whom the zone will select for the position.

They said this, when members of Oganihu Owerri led by Chief Orikeze Ajumbe and Olu Okigwe led by High Chief C.C Anyanwu visited the group at the Awo Omamma residence of Chief Chime Nzeribe, President General of Orluzurumee, to seek their support and collaboration ahead of the 2019 general election.

Speaking at the occasion, the erstwhile Commissioner for Information in the state, Chief Orikeze Ajumbe, said they came to seek the support and assistance of Orlu people in the quest for equity, justice and fairness, as regards who becomes governor of Imo state, come 2019.

He said, “I understand that majority of Orlu people are of the opinion that the governorship position should be rotated among the three zones, more so, when two Orlu sons have been there for two consecutive tenures of eight years each. But unfortunately, some Orlu people are conspiring against this generally accepted view of sincere, democrats and stakeholders in Orlu zone”.

He urged Orluzurumee as a formidable group of seasoned elites; politicians and professionals to use their wide network to ensure that other zones are fairly treated as integral parts of Imo state. Ajumbe also commended the leadership style of the organization, as “worth emulating”.

In the same vein, President General of Olu Okigwe, High Chief C.C Anyanwu aligned himself completely with the stand of Chief Ajumbe, stressing that zoning of the governorship position in the state, was a mutually agreed arrangement to ensure that no zone is shortchanged. “It is unfortunate that uptill this moment, all successive governors are still competing to out shine Dee Sam Mbakwe and his legacies, several years after he governed the state, because of greed and gluttonous acquisition tendency”.

He averred that it is the position of Okigwe people that Orlu should support somebody from another zone to be governor in 2019, “in the spirit of give and take and mutual co-existence”. Both delegations presented position papers and were well received by the host organization.

The President General of Orluzurumee, Chief Chime Nzeribe, who is the son of foremost educationist, politician and administrator, Chief B.U Nzeribe, acknowledged all they said and thanked them for their visit, assuring them that Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Prof. F.C Dike, will on behalf of Orluzurumee, respond to the issues they raised.

Prof. Dike, in his speech advised Owerri and Okigwe zones to put their houses in order, screen and present a credible candidate who will not run Imo like a private enterprise. “Though Orlu zone is not interested in producing a governor in 2019, and Orluzurumee is not a political organization, we want somebody who will restore the pride and hope of Imo, put it back on the path of greatness, and correct the injustices and anomalies of previous governments. We have heard all you said today. We will go back to the people, consult and know the next line of action. There will be a larger meeting after this. We have to really talk and agree on some issues because when we say, we are not interested in the governorship position; it does not mean that everything goes for us or will be taken away from us. We will take a stand very soon, after extensive consultations and deliberations. But if Owerri and Okigwe fail to present a quality candidate, Orlu will look inward for somebody that has capacity because nature abhors vacuum”.

Some members of Oganihu Owerri present at the meeting that had more than one hundred people in attendance include, Hon. Ernest Ibejiako, Chief Gibson Njemanze, Chief Mrs. Angela Akuna, Oshieze Ikechukwu Emenyonu, Prof. A.J Njoku, Dr. Ethelbert Okere, Hon. Austine Achilike, amongst others, while the delegation of Olu Okigwe include, Lady Chigozie Ihekire, Chief Tony Asomugha, Dr. Ishmael Anyadiegwu and Lady Blessing Nwoba, and others.

Members of Orluzurumee present at the meeting include, Rt. Hon. Amaechi Nwoha, Chief (Dr.) Kingsley Ufere, Hon. Goddy Esom Obodo, Hon. (Sir) Ejike Uche (Dimkpasaa), Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe, Rt. Hon. Okey Dike, Prof. Protus Nathan Uzoma, Chief Mike Obioha, Ogbuagu Ken Obiekea, Comr. Darlington Uzoahia, Hon. (Engr) Nwabueze Oguchienti, Chief (Barr) Nicholas D. Nkemdeme, Barr. A.B.C Ike, Ada Egbufor, Goddy Igboanugo, Prince Amaobi Ugochukwu, Chief (Dr) Chris Esiobu, Barr. Robert Okwuego, Sir. Tony Enoch and others.