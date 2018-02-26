UCHE NWOSU, MUCH QUALIFIED TO GOVERN IMO••••••••CJK





By Onyekachi Eze

Driven by the desire for the succession of the Chief Of Staff to Imo State Government, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as Imo Governor after Owelle Rochas Okorocha come 2019, and his worthy antecedents which speaks for him, Nze CJK Chinedu said Nwosu remains the most qualified among other guber aspirants to man Douglas House.

Describing the Chief Of Staff as the people’s choice, the APC heavyweight said, ‘his endorsement for Imo governorship remains a mandate for continuity of good governance as initiated by the Rescue Mission Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Interacting exclusively with Trumpeta Newspaper, CJK said in a bid to conform with the desire for a youth to become Imo Governor come 2019, Ugwumba stands credible to salvage Imo, hence drums supports.

He urged Imolites to key into what he described as Ugwumba we know 2019 if Imo must sustain good governance.

CJK however argued that it will only take a person of great integrity and who is of the same stock with Governor Okorocha, like Uche Nwosu, to sustain and even improve on Okorocha’s policies.

He advised Imolites to be resolute and unwavering in their support for Uche Nwosu, enjoining them to see themselves as part of the next government of Imo State whose voices and interests would not be neglected.

Speaking furthermore, the Ideato North Coordinator of Ugwumba Movement debunked insinuations that the Governor is throwing his weight behind Uche Nwosu because he is the Governor’s son-in-law, averring that the governor is someone who looks at abilities and integrity. He therefore likened him to a destiny helper.