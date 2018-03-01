By Okey Alozie

Strong indications that there is no going back on the part of governor Rochas Okorocha on backing his Chief of Staff and son in law, Chief Uche Nwosu as successor has emerged.

There has been counter reactions concerning the desire of the governor presenting Nwosu as the anointed candidate even as several endorsements continue to come his way.

Addressing a group who came for another round of endorsement to Nwosu, Okorocha disclosed that his son in will do better than him in office.

According to Okorocha, Nwosu has shown the signs to do better than him. “He has shown the sign, that is my interest. You don’t build a good house and allow it to be destroyed by someone who does not have the interest of the house at heart. Uche Nwosu will do well as a governor.

Adducing reasons why it must be Nwosu his in law as successor, Okorocha said “I have come to change the old order that never allowed the young and godfatherless ones to grow. And by the grace of God we have succeeded.

On relationship with in law who is his candidate for 2019, Okorocha who argued that Nwosu has not committed any sin by marrying his daughter and wanting to succeed him in office noted that what he has only benefitted since Nwosu got married to his daughter is two pair of shoes.

His words “If the only sin Uche Nwosu has committed is marrying my daughter then he has no sin. It will be painful to me if all I have labored to achieve will be destroyed after I have left in 2019. I am therefore keen in who succeeds me. Who won’t allow the State to go back to Egypt. Who will not damage all the good works we have done.

“Who will not stop free education, stop urban renewal, ensure Political tolerance, maintain all the achievements of the government as if his life depends on it. That’s my interest. What will Uche Nwosu do for me? Since he married my daughter he has only bought two shoes for me. One pair does not even enter my legs. My interest is good governance”, he stated.

The governor continued, “So the issue of Uche Nwosu being my inlaw is neither here nor there.

Meanwhile, Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha has declared that he was ignorant of his wife’s stupendous wealth.

He made this declaration on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of his wife’s ultra modern shop located along Owerri Aba Road. According to the Governor of Imo the First Lady did not make his wealth open to him till now.

“To be frank, my wife makes much money now. Other women should follow her foot step” Okorocha said.

Speaking further, Governor Okorocha revealed that his wife used to buy Beans, rice and other food stuff in small quality before now, when poverty was ravaging my family in Jos Plateau State. Any money seen in her bag that time was regarded as back up fund” Okorocha said.

In his own speech at ceremony, the Chief host, Nneoma Nkechi Rochas Okorocha narrated how she started her small scale business over 20 years ago. She disclosed that after selling food stuff, she entered into dry cleaning job and there after food vendor and later on, she opened lamon home and real estate business. She stated that in 2019 she will fully retire into business and that the process has begun now with her new multibillionaires Business outfit in Owerri.

She urged Imolites especially top government functionaries to always come around to patronize her and family.

According to her, the business unit was opened in line with her husband’s Job, Job, Industry, Industry policy. She said good number of Imo youths were employed to work in her big shop.

A look at the big shop shows that varieties of good especially furniture are sold there.