Buhari’s Anti Tenure Elongation Posture; Imo APC State, LGA, Ward Excos Unhappy With Okorocha

The new twist in the life of the executive officials of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has resulted to members of the State, LGA and Ward Executives expressing displeasure over the attitude of the governor to tenure elongation.

It would be recalled that few weeks after the NEC meeting of the APC okayed tenure elongation for party officials in Abuja, the president who is the leader of the party thought otherwise and in a speech at another meeting of the party Sunday night kicked against the decision of the party.

At the home front in Imo State, the state party officials from the State, LGA and Ward levels are not comfortable with the governor of the state Owelle Rochas Okorocha, accused of being the mastermind of the plot to remove the Exco.

Earlier reports had disclosed that at the National Exco meeting, Okorocha had led the fight for the dissolution of the House which was rejected on the basis of 104 votes against 4.

Similarly, Okorocha is among the first persons to commend the President for kicking against tenure elongation. In a statement issued by his media team, the governor was quoted to have expressed joy over Buhari’s stand on the issue thereby sending wrong signals to the state, LGA and ward officials that he is deeply involved in their removal game.

Many of the officials in the state who spoke to Trumpeta over the development were unhappy that the Governor who pretended to be on their side after the botched dissolution during the first NEC meeting, was the first to showcase joy when the news of the Buhari position filtered in.

Majority of those who spoke to Trumpeta on condition of anonymity, for fear of victimization, regretted that after backing Okorocha to carry on with his Rescue Mission and pleased him by endorsing the son in law, Uche Nwosu for 2019 Guber, the governor turned back to show support for their removal.