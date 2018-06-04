Uwajumogu Explodes Again, Says “Imo State is basket of Fraud”Invites EFCC, ICPC

The immediate past Secretary of All Progressives Congress APC, National Convention Committee, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu has described his resignation as the Convention Secretary, as a personal decision, and has nothing to do with the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, whom he said lacked leadership qualities to be called his leader.

The Senator representing Okigwe zone in the Red Chamber told Pressmen that he was not forced to drop his position in the APC National Convention Committee, adding that he will not be around during the June 23, 2018 date of the Convention, hence, his decision to resign so that he will be at the graduation ceremony of his children on that date in London.

He debunked the insinuation that he was forced to resign his position in order to assuage the Governor of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha from leaving APC.

Uwajumogu said that Okorocha has been threatening to leave APC even before now, and therefore cannot be because he is the Secretary of APC National Convention Committee.

“Okorocha has always threatened to leave the party if the congresses were not reversed” he said

The Senator said Okorocha has lost his relevance in the entire South East as Governor, following the bizarre and reckless way he ran the affairs of Imo State.

He said that Okorocha “has 27 Hospitals he said he has built which have been taken over by weeds”

He said that he is afraid EFCC has the records about Imo spending under Okorocha, who he said will not go scot free after May 29, 2019.

“Imo State is a massive Basket of Fraud and I am very sure EFCC have their records” he said

He maintained that the entire Southeast is tired of Okorocha’s style of leadership adding that “it is very clear now that the entire Southeast has lost confidence in the leadership of Rochas Okorocha and all we are saying is that Nigerians should take note that we no longer have him as our leader”