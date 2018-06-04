HON EZEDIARO APPOINTED APC BOT MEMBER

The honourable member representing the Oil rich Oguta state constituency and the House committee Chairman on Oil and gas and ISOPADEC Hon Henry Uzoma Ezediaro has been appointed a BOT member of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

Hon Ezediaro who is the Director General of Ugwumba Mandate worldwide has since received his appointment letter from the party.

When contacted, Hon Ezediaro confirmed the news expressing appreciation to the Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha and the party for finding him worthy for the exalted position and acting that capacity.

Hon Ezediaro assured that he would contribute his own quota in ensuring the success of the party calling on the party leaders and faithful in the country and in Imo state in particular to rally round Mr President and Governor Okorocha in moving the party forward.

With the appointment of Hon Ezediaro, Imo state now has three BOT members from the state. They are Senator Hope Uzodinma who also was recently appointed in that position after defecting to the ruling APC, Hon Jasper Azuatalam and now Hon Ezediaro.

Hon Ezediaro is the first serving House of Assembly member from the state to receive such appointment for a ruling party.