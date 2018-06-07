Tragedy Averted As Children’s Park Bridge Collapses in Owerri

What would have led to the death of many children was averted in Imo State, as a Bridge constructed in Children’s Amusement Park Owerri collapsed without recording any casualties.

Imolites woke up yesterday and saw the Bridge, which Imo State Government claimed millions of Naira for constructing fully on the ground, having given way in the night, after a mild rain fall.

Before the latest development which would have sent many parents into mourning mood, the people of Imo State had raised alarm at the projects of the Okorocha administration, which collapse at any given time, despite humungous sums of money claimed by Government for erecting such projects.

Some months ago, a massive gate constructed by the Okorocha administration at Government House Owerri collapsed in the presence of the State Governor, with workers escaping death by the whiskers after scampering in different directions for safety.

A building constructed by the State Government collapsed recently at Imo State University IMSU.

Many of the roads built by the administration are impassable within months. Till date, two flyovers started by the Chief Ikedi Ohakim administration and completed by the Okorocha regime have been declared unfit for public use by the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN).

Already, some of the pillars constructed at the middle of the roads, with iron bars hanging on top of them were uprooted by flood, causing traffic gridlock and danger to road users.

Many parents have been in prayer mood over the felled Children’s bridging saying that it was the work of God that the incident took place in the night when Children had left the place, if not many homes in Imo State would have been weeping now.