Federal Lawmaker, Henry Nwawuba Presents Scorecard, Empowers Constituents

Tunji Adedeji

Federal Lawmaker representing Mbaitoli / Ikeduru federal constituency, Imo State, in the House of Representatives, Hon. Henry Nwawuba, has presented his scorecard within 3years in office to the people of Ikeduru Federal Constituency with a vow to deliver more dividends of democracy to them if returned as a ranking member come 2019.

The lawmaker also used the event which was held in Akabo, Ikeduru council area of the state, to empower scores of constituents particularly women leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP with items such as, sewing machines ,while youths received motorcycles , even as he promised to capture more youths and leaders of the party in a short while.

Speaking at the well attended ceremony, Hon. Nwawuba said: “The gesture was part of efforts to fulfill my campaign promises to the electorate .The gesture is also aimed at making the beneficiaries self-reliant and more productive”, he stated.

“When I was sworn – in June 9th, 2015 I already knew that legislature is all about making laws, budgeting and oversight, so I hit the ground running. I have moved eight bills at the plenary session and out of all I’m particularly proud of two .one is a bill on tax incentive for small businesses which has gone for second reading both at the two legislative arms of national assembly”

The lawmaker who seized the platform to declare his intention to seek reelection explained that legislative business is a game of ranking, noting that Imolites and his constituents will benefit more if they return him and all their federal lawmakers in 2019 as ranking members.

He explained that the purpose of the meeting was to present his score card of achievement just like he did at Mbaitoli LGA few weeks ago and to brainstorm on the way forward for development in Mbaike federal constituency and to ensuring that the constituency is totally transformed to an enviable height.”

The vibrant lawmaker seized the platform to dismissed rumours of rift between himself and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, lawmaker representing Owerri Senatorial District in the senate, describing such rumours as unfounded and mischievous.

Nwawuba, said he was highly embarrassed by such “suggestions” and that he has never work, spoken or do anything against Sen. Anyanwu, noting that he was in regular contact with him before, during and after the 2015 general election .I have met our Apex leader Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and he promised to wade into the matter and I look forward to resolving this issues with him.

He said any suggestions that he and the party machinery were working to destroy Anyanwu aspirations to be Imo governor had no foundation in truth or any credibility.

Hon. Nwawuba also explained that he regards Anyanwu as a priceless political asset to the party, even as he advised rumour mongers stop spreading the seeds of discord and animosity between them.

Receiving the sewing maching on behalf of Ikeduru women at the occasion ,Chief Mrs Virginia Anyanwu applauded Hon. Henry Nwawuba ’ gesture saying “Empowerment is not just natural but a spiritual thing because the Holy Book says, once you have done this to people, the Lord almighty says you have done this to him.”

Sir Bon Unachukwu,Zonal Secretary of PDP and Other party leaders who spoke on behalf of their constituency, expressed joy at the scorecard presentation by the lawmaker and urged him to continue in his ongoing physical transformation in Mbaike federal constituency.

Speaking also on behalf of Ikeduru people, Hon. Uche Igbokwe , commended the lawmaker and appealed to him to continued his good work.

Hon. Chinedu Ekwebelem, former PDP ward chairman in Mbaitoli LGA describes Nwawuba as a destiny child and giver. According to him,” we didn’t make mistake sending him to represent us. It’s not someone that has numbers of degrees that’s a leader, your contributions to the development of your societies counts alot”.