Daniel Kanu Declares For Imo Governorship to Pay Compensation to Property Owners Wrongly Infringed

Tunji Adedeji

Prince Daniel Kanu , the Convener of Two Million Man March Youth Rally and a front line gubernatorial aspirant in Imo State has formally announced his intention to contest the 2019 governorship race in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA ) .

Kanu , who declared his intention at the APGA Secretariat ,along Egbu road, Owerri, Imo state, said APGA leaders must field an experienced person like him to fly the party’s flag for the governorship election, so as not to fall into the trap of poor performance when elected.

The gubernatorial faithful described himself as “a thorough-bred administrator ,who has traversed most part of the world and form part of government as a commissioner, noting that he’s well-groomed for the coveted seat

According to him, “I’m inspired to join the race and to be a servant leader because ,In the past 3years Imolites have been subjected to demolitions ,harassment, humiliation, deception, lack of due process, unemployment, high crime, poor infrastructure among others by current misadministration. As an Imolite I am also a victim of the injustice that most of you have experienced under the current administration, so I feel your pains. ”

“As a compassionate administration, I will ensure the payment of appropriate compensation to property owners and those wrongly infringed upon by the current administration. Compensation and restitutions will form part of our strategize to energies the economy, reduce poverty and hunger. I’m ready to face the challenge and wipe your tears”

On the occasion, Kanu also unveiled the blueprint he dubbed: “Rise up. Today is a new day for Imo State”, which he said encapsulated his mission and vision for the state.

He pointed out that he has the skill to turn Imo into capitalist state.”My history has shown consistency and I will run an administration that will boast private sectors .my administration will set up businesses that will generate income for the state whether the federal allocation is there or not.

Kanu who was received by the leadership of the party both at the state and local government areas of Imo State said,” I have and will always emphasize on the youths because they are the future of tomorrow. 20years ago I told our leaders to take care of the youths and they refused ,today there is Boko Haram, kidnapping and other social vices in the land. Imo State has neglected our youths for too many years and we now suffer the consequences of ignoring their hopes and dreams .it’s time to move them to the very top of our priority list and lay foundation to help them achieve a promising future .He enjoined the youths to support a candidate who is credible and know their challenges.

Kanu, further disclosed to the party members that he felt the pains faced by Imo pensioners whose money had been used to build China roads .I know their heart. I’ve shared your dreams and walked in your shoes alongside you .I’ve shared your hope, frustration and injustice.

Unveiling the contents of the manifesto, Prince Kanu stated that the blueprint consisted of programmes that would proffer solutions to the socio-economic problems pummeling the state due to bad governance brought to the fore by the present government.

He said, “With what is happening today in Imo, it was clear and evident that the state is in pain and in dire need of a leader that has a scientific understanding of what governance is all about to redirect us to the path of a sustainable and viable Imo. I understand governance and I know that there are three arms.”