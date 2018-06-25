By Orji Sampson/Edmund Onyeananam

As part of its cooperate mission as a foremost consortium of public opinion survey and analysis, an Owerri based opinion Research and communication firm has released results of a public opinion survey it conducted recently on about 35 guber aspirants in Imo State.

The opinion research firm made the result available to newsmen last week Thursday June 21, 2018 at their, 35 Mbaise Road, Owerri. The results according to the consortium of public opinion analysts is an unbiased outcome of a survey which was conducted between March 30th- June 15th, 2018, with more emphasis on the proper evaluation of some Governorship aspirants in the forth coming election in Imo State.

Presenting the results, Dr Chuks Osuji head of the consortium carried out an opinion poll on name recognition, electability prospects and perception of performance of Dr Amadi Sam, Barr Anozie Chima, Barr Anumudu Humphery, Sen Anyanwu Samuel (Samdaddy), Sen. Araraum Ifeanyi, Chief Jude Ejiogu, Hon Paschal Ejiogu, Prince Eze Madumere, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha , Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Barr Ike C Ibe and many others.

The public opinion survey Result read, “in the survey, we deligently and painstakingly ensured that every response from every respondent was counted. However, there are few cases where some respondents were “funny” scoring every question zero in which cases such return was discarded. But in accordance with known empirical studies, the concept of extrapolation was adopted to fill the gap. Thus, in this data presentation, we are presenting every details as captured by our field researchers through the questionnaires submitted to the respondents”.

As inscribed in the media computation numerical presentation of data, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha pulled a total of 7,454 entries from respondents in name recognition, 6,822 for electability prospects and 6,680 for performance perception. Other leading figures under name recognition include Prince Eze Madumere with 6592 entries, Sen. Samdaddy Anyanwu with 5718, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume with a total of 5364 and Chief Ikedi Ohakim with 5154 entries.

The media computation under electability prospects witnessed a follow up of 6329 entries for Prince Eze Madumere, 6004 for Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, 5373 for Chief Uche Nwosu and 5080 for Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu.

Data computation of results also revealed that the populace held aspirants in high esteem as portrayed in their performance perception, in which Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha pulled a total of 6680 entries, followed by Sen Ifeanyi Araraume with 6011, Prince Eze Madumere with a total of 5975 and Chief Uche Nwosu with a total of 5251 entries.

Addressing journalists, head of the consortium, Dr Chucks Osuji explained that the survey followed strict guidelines for every other empirical study of such nature, adding that three (3) variables namely, Name Identification, Electability prospects of Aspirants if nominated by his/ her political party and the performance perception of the electorate on the aspirants if elected were conceptualized.

“We are not doing data interpretation because this is not a sponsored survey” the consortium submitted.

Lamenting on the constraint the consortium witnessed during the exercise, Dr Osuji expressed that the outfit is willing to show any aspirant and interested party details of the results and the process as it may also guide them in their campaign process.