Fear Grips Uche Nwosu Camp Over Killing of DG

All is not well among members of the group traceable to the Chief of Staff, Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Uche Nwosu over the death of the Director General of Ezihe foundation, Sir Amos Akano.

Reports have it that during the just concluded National Convention of APC in Abuja, strategy struck at the home front when Nwosu’s kinsman and DG of one of his pet project, was allegedly kidnapped by unknown persons and later found dead.

The development has however put fear in the minds of officials of Nwosu’s pseudo campaign outfits and social organizations.

Apart from the Ezihe foundation meant to cater for the problems of youths and disadvantaged ones in the society, Ugwumba Movement and I Believed Groups are traceable to the governor’s son inlaw said to be running for 2019 Governorship of Imo.

It was learnt that the manner he died and circumstances surrounding it which men of the Imo State police command are battling to unraved has made other frontline operators of the Nwosu organization’s uncomfortable and worried.

The worry among the officials of Ezihe Foundation, Ugwumba Movement and I Believe was why a kind hearted Akano who it was learnt spent most of his life building other people and bringing peace to troubled communities would be abducted and killed in such a dastard manner.

Deceased Akano was said to be travelling to his Nkwerre town from Owerri when gun men suspected to be lured assassins blocked him on the Isu Njaba roads. According to family sources he was kidnapped on the Friday before his corpse was later found.