Oath Taking Allegation: Imo Lawmaker Goes Into Hiding over threat To Life

By Onyekachi Eze

Following avalanche of threatening calls and messages sent across to him since he opened up on possible reasons behind his suspension, member of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Jolin Nkenna Nzeruo has reportedly gone into hiding for fear of being attacked.

It would be recalled that Nzeruo, representing Oru East exploded last week by giving out reasons why four lawmakers, including him was sanctioned for alleged unparliamentary conduct.

Narrating his ordeal to Trumpeta Newspapers in a phone conversation over the weekend, the embattled lawmaker who has reportedly deserted the State since Friday his revelations on what could have led to his suspension and that if his Mbaitoli, Ikeduru and Isiala Mbano colleagues were made public, is nowhere to be found.

The soft spoken lawmaker told this Newspaper that since Friday, he has been receiving threatening calls and messages with unknown faces hovering around his Owerri and Oru East residences.

Nkenna Nzeruo maintained that he made his feelings known to the public, not to fight with either the Executive arm or the legislative arm of Government.

Speaking further, he asked what his offense was to deserve such threats.

In addition, he posited that as an elected house of Assembly member, his constituency has never found him wanting concerning his legislative functions, and as such will not do anything against God, his religious upbringing and to the people of Oru East.

The lawmaker charged all to always thread with caution and in fear of God, as well as comply with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.