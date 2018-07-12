Opinion Poll Favours Kelechi Mejuobi for Ohaji/Egbema Assembly Seat

By Onyekachi Eze

Even as he is yet to publicly make intentions about the Ohaji/Egbema State Constituency seat election in 2019, the support wave for Sir Kelechi Mejuobi has continued to increase and spread across the 12 INEC Wards in the area.

An opinion poll conducted by a research firm among locals of Ohaji/Egbema has favoured the frontline journalist and newspaper publisher, Sir Mejuobi.

It would be recalled that a youth group and women forum in the state constituency had earlier drummed support for Mejuobi and asked him to declare interest to run for the position in any party of his choice. The members of the group drawn from different political platforms had in separate public statements disclosed that considering the experiences of people of the area in the hands of lawmakers who represented them in the House of Assembly in the past eight years, it has become imperative to search for a credible candidate with requisite background to make the voice of the constituents heard at the state legislature.

According to the organizers of the Opinion Poll, known as Legislative Test Initiative, LTI, names of those tipped for the Assembly seat were made available to a group of people drawn from the 12 INEC wards of Ohaji/Egbema, to make their choice for the right candidate.

At the end of the conduct, the LTI said that the name of Kelechi Mejuobi came tops amongst others mentioned during the opinion poll. The lead organizer of the Poll, Comrade Chris Umunna notes that the exercise is in line with their civic duties to enlighten the masses in rural areas about political activities coming up before the next general election.

While asking the people of the area to go for their PVC’s, Umunna advised people as the grassroots to avoid money bags and political never-do wells whose desire are to buy votes during elections and later abandon the electorates after gaining elective positions. He urged them to go for credible persons with capacity to serve.

Mejuobi, a University of Porthacourt graduate, who has served as Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly 2007- 2011, is rumoured to be interested in running for the House of Assembly seat. A Co-Publisher and Editorial Chief of Owerri –based Trumpeta newspapers, Mejuobi is also the National Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria (Football) Referees Association, NRA.