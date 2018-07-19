Impeachment Saga Why Ihim may Lose Deputy Gov Slot

One of those touted to replace Prince Eze Madumere, the embattled Deputy Governor of Imo State, should the Imo State House of Assembly conclude the impeachment process, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, may not be lucky to be made the number two citizen afterwards, Weekend Trumpeta can now report.

This newspaper gathered that as part of the bargain to fast track the impeachment of Madumere which commenced a fortnight ago, the principal lawmakers including the Speaker were promised tempting packages. Part of the package the Speaker got was the position of Deputy Governor should the incumbent is thrown out.

Though Madumere is from Owerri zone entitled to have an Owerri zone person to replace him, but Ihim was initially considered to pave way for him to stabilize his position ahead 2019 where he is expected to partner with the adopted governorship candidate of the Governor Rochas Okorocha’s political family, Chief Uche Nwosu, as Running Mate.

However, recent developments since the impeachment process commenced have reportedly knocked Ihim out. Weekend Trumpeta was informed that to avoid another scandal and unclear background records, Ihim is encountering serious challenges to be considered as Deputy Governor ahead of other entries.

A competent source in Government House, Owerri, revealed that the N18b fraud allegation case against the speaker at the Okigwe High Court as well as the fresh unveiling of the incident involving students of his Busy Brain Academy who died in road accident on their way to a special centre for examination, are hindering his chances of being considered for the plum post.

“Ihim will not get it again. He was under consideration, before now, but certain matters that have come up recently concerning his past have affected his chances” the source revealed.

Further revelations have it that the Speaker who has started the impeachment process will be used and dumped later because the governor may not want controversies to follow the choice of his new Deputy.

Ihim is facing trial in an Okigwe High Court for over four years ago. But the matter has been sealed and kept off prying eyes for a while due to his position until recently a new judge came into the matter and warned that the Speaker risks jail if he fails to appear in the adjourned date for hearing.

Also, persons believed to be his political opponents reportedly exposed the sad incident involving students of his Busy Brain Academy.