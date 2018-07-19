Rescue Mission Members Frown Over Choice of Uche Nwosu’s Aides For Party Offices

By Okey Alozie

Controversy has continued to trail the choice of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s Aide, Hon Dan Anuforo as a replacement to Chris Oguoma who was formerly acting as APC State chairman in Imo State.

Ahead of the congress scheduled to begin from today (Friday), aggrieved members of APC, especially followers of Governor Rochas Okorocha otherwise known as Rescue Mission group are raising eye brows saying that Hon Daniel Anuforo is in experienced to handle such highly complicated party leadership position like APC State Chairman.

Most of the Rescue Mission women who spoke to our reporter in Owerri condemned the appointment and declared that it is totally unacceptable.

In addition, the women group advised the governor as a matter of urgency to pick those who are grounded in politics to lead APC both in the Ward, LGA and State levels, adding that Hon Daniel should go back to the Chief of Staff office and continue his job as Special Assistant PA on administration to Ugwumba Uche Nwosu and not accept a job he cannot handle.

It would be recalled that Governor Rochas Okorocha few days ago, during a meeting with stakeholders of the Rescue Mission government, dropped Chris Oguoma for Uche Nwosu’s aide to take over as new Imo APC chairman, a decision which was condemned by concerned members of the Rescue group. According to them “it is unfair for Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s Aides to take positions as Imo APC leaders when they are in experienced to function in such positions. Many who suspected a foul play by the governor have resolved to boycott the Rescue Mission congress.

“The best thing to do now is to boycott the congress and register our anger to the Governor” the aggrieved aspirants shouted.

Meanwhile the coalition group has blasted Okorocha for his actions in APC and described him as a comedian in Government House who want to grab everything by all means.

The Coalition Leaders hinted that governor Okorocha has no right to conduct any congress, adding that any aspirant that goes for the congress is taking a big risk as he or she may be suspended from APC at the end.