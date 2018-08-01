By: Tochi Onyeubi

In its continuous fight against illegal smugglers, a team of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Zone C in Owerri, intercepted and seized a 1* 40ft container with NO-MRSU 3040298, containing military camouflage and other items.

Briefing newsmen in Owerri, the Assistant Comptroller General of Customs Zone C, ACG Sanusi Umar fsi, mni, informed that on examination, the intercepted container was found to contain the following items; Eleven (11) bales of new set sewn military camouflage, 400 pairs, totaling 4,400 sets, Fifteen (15) cartons containing Altama combat boots, each carton contains 20 pairs and a total of 300 pairs. Seven woodedn furniture kitchen cabinets, Thirty Hundred and thirty seven (337) packs of new foriegn tiles made in China, Twenty-Seven (27) medical equipment made in China.

Speaking further, ACG Umar said, “following the seizure of the said container, three (3) persons are in connection with the importation and clearance of the container. The improper importation of the military camouflage and Altama combat boots contravenes Schedule 4 (13) of ECOWAS Common External Tariff which falls under Absolute Prohibition”.

“You will agree will agree with me that criminals often disguise as military and paramilitary personnels and use such wears to deceive, rob and kidnap innocent Nigerians. The seized camouflage uniforms I am showcasing today can comfortably serve a full fledged four battalions of 1000 persons and still have an excess of 400 sets”, He revealed.

He however informed that the service has already begun investigation of the case, stating that appropriate sanctions would be meted to whoever involved.