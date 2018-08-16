By Amaechi Kingsley

All is now set for the unveiling of High Chief Paul Njoku Foundation this Sunday, 19th August, 2019 at his country home in Amuzi, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA from 11am.

In his desire to giving back to the society and bring succor in the lives of widows, less privileged and special citizens, Chief Paul Njoku said that the unveiling is an extension of his humanitarian services for the benefit of his people, haven bank rolled series of community development projects, empowerment programs within Amuzi in the last 15years.

The highly recognized and ranked security personnel in Nigeria who is best described as genuine philanthropist pointed out that Paul Njoku Foundation came on the back drop of his experiences and early challenges in life starting as a security guard in Lagos.

Chief Njoku pointed out that his foundation will contribute towards alleviating the sufferings of many noting that it will also motivate individuals who feel that their challenges in life are enough to give up hope.

He explained that no amount of investment on the people he love is enough, adding that the best investment for one blessed with wealth is not a parade of material possessions but the positive influence and impact on the people around him.

According to him, “we are extending foundation on a larger scale for the benefit of the physically challenged (Special Citizens), widows and less privileged in our society, we’ll dole out wheelchairs, clutches, clothing materials and many more as we’ll eat and stay together this Sunday at Saint Jude Catholic Church Amuzi” he assured.

Trumpeta newspaper gathered that High Chief Njoku is not vying for any political office he us genuinely interested in making life better for others. Members of Udo N’ Ihunanya Mbaise will anchor the program as vehicle will be made available at designated LGA councils in Mbaise from 11am.