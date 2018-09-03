Madumere Impeachment: Anxiety As Judge Reserves Date For Judgment

It was an extreme show of knowledge of the law and constitution by counsel to both the Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and that of Imo State Government as hearing for the impeachment case enters the last lap in High Court 8 under Justice Benjamin Iheka.

Madumere’s lawyer, Ken Njemanze (SAN) engaged the government lawyers led by the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Miletus Nlemadim and Ikpeazu (SAN) as the court stood still for nine hours of hearing.

At the end, while government lawyers submitted that the High Court has no jurisdiction because a section of the constitution 128 sub section 5 states when an impeachment process commences no court can stop it, Njemanze fired back that the process breached constitutional guidelines to warrant a court quashing and stopping the process.

Njemanze argued that for Impeachment process to be perfect it must succumb to constitutional procedures. But when there are breaches in the process, court shall cut in to halt it because the parties involved can run to court of law for protection.

Madumere’s counsel further highlighted that the process of impeachment erred in law as it violated constitutional process of days allowed. According to Njemanze, instead of the 7 days allowed for the Judge to raise a committee to handle the matter, the CJ allowed 9 days to elapse before the committee was inaugurated.

But Government lawyers kicked citing reasons for the difference in days.

At the end of hostilities Justice Iheaka asked the parties to go adding that they will be communicated on a new date for the ruling.

The exchange of fireworks and issues raised have created anxiety in the minds of both parties awaiting the final judgment.