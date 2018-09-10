Chika Okafor Picks APGA Nomination Form For Obowo Assembly Seat

Tunji Adedeji

Hon. Chika Okafor , a Federal Contractor and philanthropist, on Monday picked his expression of interest and nomination forms to represent the people of Obowo Local Government Area in Imo State House of Assembly come 2019 under the All Progressive Congress, APGA platform.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after picking his form, Hon. Okafor said he will go beyond the 3 basic roles expected of any legislators which is law making, Representation and over sight functions and inject a fresh perspective outlook in Imo House of Assembly.

The young and vibrant Okafor pledged to be a strong link between the government and his people if elected.

According to Okafor who stormed APGA’s State Secretariat with hundreds of supporters said ,”I intend to help our LGA develop, grow, prosper and redefine the statuesque by the quality of bills that I intend to sponsor which includes Security ,Trust Fund ,Power and qualitative education.”

He pointed out that he was touched by the condition of his constituents; hence he had been doing a lot to improve their lot as an individual, promising to do more if elected.

Okafor further promised his constituency quality representation and empowerment, if voted into power.

According to him, “light has come to Obowo because I will turn the fate of Obowo around for good. There are lots of untapped resources in our council area, my promise today is that if I become your lawmaker, I will promulgate laws that will revamp Avutu poultry and ensure that Abadaba lake becomes functional.”

“I am a man of the youths and I have invested hugely in Obowo, I set up a factory in Malasia market that has created employment for over 17 youths even as a private person, so if given the opportunity to represent the good people of Obowo, I will not only attract dividend of democracy but will also give quality representation that will represent the collective interest of Obowo people.