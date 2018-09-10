DPC ASSURES OF GOOD GOVERNANCE, RESTRUCTURING

The Chairman of the Democratic People’s Congress, DPC, Imo State chapter, Okenze Felix Ohiri Amadi, (Whekubi), says his party is the credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress ,assuring that they will provide good governance and effectively return the nation to true federalism.

Addressing newsmen, last week, at the party’s state head office, along MCC /Uratta, Owerri, Okenze Felix Amadi, said his party will ensure the eradication of poverty, stop backwards in the nation while establishing a stable polity.

Okenze Amadi, who is the Managing -Director /Chief Executive Officer, Crown Insurance Brokers Ltd, further stated that apart from providing an enabling environment for the rule of law to prevail -unity, equality and Justice for all, they will rebuild trust within government, adding:”The cardinal principles of our great party are the provision of qualitative education, good and sustainable healthcare and a technology -driven society”

The Chairman was emphatic that the DPC, will, if elected into power embark on massive infrastructure development, revolutionalise the agricultural and industrial sectors, as well as ensuring that civil servants and pensioners are paid as at when due.

While expressing confidence in the ability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct free and fair elections in 2019, he assured aspirants to elective positions on the platform of the party of transparent, free and fair primaries.