Why I Remain Best Choice For Owerri Senatorial Seat, Chyma Reveals

The Chief Executive Officer of a formidable charity organization known as Chyma Anthony Poverty Must Go Foundation, Hon Barr. Chyma Anthony has revealed that he stands tall among those jostling to represent Imo East Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the National Assembly. Hon Chyma who is contesting under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) noted that he has acquired a lot of experiences both in his private businesses and overseas assignments needed for effective representation at the Red chamber of the National Assembly. The young and vibrant Ikeduru-born lawyer disclosed that his charity foundation was borne out of his decision to alleviate the sufferings of his people. “I want to be a senator so as to ensure that Nigerians will no longer be confronted by hunger. I will present a social welfare bill that will benefit every Nigerian after its passage into law. There will be free medical treatment for our children, women and old people. There will be also a law for qualitative education as university students will have access to loans for their education. I will ensure that my people enjoy rapid infrastructural development through judicious use of constituency project funds. It pains me to observe that no single developmental project has been recorded in the local government areas. The road leading to my place, Ihodimeze is not motorable. Let me inform you that I know the problem of our people having attended my village Primary School and Government College Owerri. Half part of my first 9months allowances will go to my constituency, while the remaining one goes to my immediate family if elected the senator come 2019″, the Senatorial hopeful promised. He further urged the APC members to vote for him during the primary election promising not to disappoint them.”I am out to change the ugly face of our politics, and give my people a well deserved representation. With my background as a lawyer, I assure you that I will make a difference,” Hon Chyma concluded.