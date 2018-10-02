Chief Hilary Udumukwu, an Okigwe zone Senatorial aspirant who recently stepped down for Hon. Patrick Ndubueze has once again called on Barr. Chirs Okewulonu to also surrender his ambition for the Ndubueze.

In his response to a reprimand on him by the Director-General of Okewulonu’s Campaign Organization to SHUT UP, Chief Udumukwu insisted that Obowo had gone to the Senate for eight years and so it would be against equity, justice, fairness and the oneness of Okigwe zone if a person from Obowo goes to the Senate again when the Okigwe/Onuimo axis has as yet not had a shot at the position.

Chief Udumukwu further stated that apart from the consideration of equity and fairness, Barr. Okewulonu was accused of several sins including that of “self-seeking” in his bid to represent Okigwe people as against Hon. Ndubueze who, according to him is humble, has the needed national legislative experience and always thinks the development of Okigwe.

It will be recalled that Chief Udumukwu’s earlier call on Okewulonu to step down for Ndubueze had drawn the ire of Okewulonu’s campaign Director-General who told him to shut up.