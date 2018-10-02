A group of PDP delegates in Okigwe zone going by the name CONCERNED OKIGWE PDP LEADERSHIP made up of statutory and other delegates have alerted delegates to the Okigwe senatorial primaries to a surreptitious attempt by a certain senatorial aspirant to hoodwink them into believing that he has been chosen by PDP leadership in the zone. This comes on the heels of a revelation by the group that the said aspirant gathered a group of people in a private residence in New Owerri on Friday, 28th September, 2018 and got them to purportedly endorse him as the anointed aspirant for the Okigwe Senate seat. This, according to them is a devious and deprecable attempt to mislead the esteemed PDP delegates in Okigwe Zone into voting for the said aspirant.

In a statement signed by Hon. Basil Duru, Hon. Ngozi Ogbu, Hon. Iheanacho Asiegbu and Chief Hilary Udumukwu, among others, the group stressed that any aspirant who wishes to represent Okigwe zone in the Senate should subject himself to the democratic process as prescribed by the PDP constitution and the law instead of attempting to gain undue advantage through the back door.

They therefore called on all PDP delegates in Okigwe zone to focus on the pedigree of the aspirants as presented during their campaigns and disregard any publication(s) targeted at making nonsense of their power to nominate a candidate with capacity to face the party’s opponents.

PDP leadership is not party to this unwholesome attempt by an infinitesimal number of PDP delegates in the zone to foist an unpopular aspirant on Okigwe People, they said.