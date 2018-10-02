Former Imo Assembly Deputy Speaker, Ozoemena Laments Over 3 Months Unpaid Allowance

By Tochi Onyeubi

A former Imo State Assembly Deputy Speaker, Hon Donatus Ozoemena has cried out over three months unpaid allowance owed them by the State Government, under Governor, Rochas Okorocha. Ozoemena who represented Oru West was the second in command to the then Speaker, Ben Uwajumogu of the 7th House.

In a post he made online recently, he stated that the APC gubernatorial primaries which took place yesterday has marked the end of Rescue Mission government led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

“The APC gubernatorial primaries in Imo today marks the beginning of the end of the Rescue Mission government, the government I served from 2011-2015 as the Deputy Speaker. The government under the leadership of His Excellency, Gov. Rochas Okorocha denied me and all my colleagues in the Seventh Assembly our last three months legitimate and Severance allowances”, he said.

Speaking further, the former lawmaker who represented Oru West State Constituency stated that, he was however pleased that the process of election for the next Governor in APC has begun in earnest, adding that he was glad that the current government would soon give way to a better government that, knows what governance is all about and who understands that power is transient. After failing to go beyond as House of Reps candidate of APC for Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Ozoemena rejected appointments to him by the Okorocha government and is said to be one of the strong forces in the Coalition arm of Imo APC.