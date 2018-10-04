By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

There are strong indications that it is going to be an easy task for the Senator representing Okigwe zone in the National Assembly picking second term ticket, if reports reaching Trumpeta that the name of his main challenger, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri is missing.

Obiareri, a notable dependable ally of Okorocha who until recently was a serving commissioner in charge of information, this newspaper learnt has his name excluded from the list of approved primaries.

The university don turned politician is among those Okorocha adopted for elective offices in APC.

According to news gathered online which Obiareri has also reacted to the National Working Committee, NWC of APC excluded his name among those qualified for the primaries while that of Uwajumogu appeared.

The online report reads “The National Working Committee of APC at its meeting held on Tuesday, October 2018 has disqualified Prof Obiaraeri from the APC Senatorial primaries for Imo North (Okigwe Zone).

“The NWC considered the reports of the Senatorial Screening Committee and the Appeal Committee and disqualified the Professor of Law.

“This development has paved way for the performing Senator, Distinguished Senator Ben Uwajumogu to be returned unopposed as the APC Candidate for Imo North.

Meanwhile, Obiareri who appears to be disturbed in reaction to the non inclusion of his name said “This is to confirm to the good people of Okigwe Zone and my teeming supporters that your most preferred 2019 Okigwe Zone APC Senatorial Aspirant, Prof Nnamdi Obiaraeri, is still very much in the 2019 Senate race.

“I am happy to inform you that as embarrassing as it is, the negligent omission of my name in the online version of the list of Senatorial aspirants cleared by APC NWC has been rectified by the National leadership of APC.

“Conclusively, I stand very eligible, ready, willing and prepared to contest and win the coveted APC Senate primary election courtesy of your mandate.”