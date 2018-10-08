Opiah Wins Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West APC Ticket

The member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah has been declared winner of the primary of the Federal constituency organized on Saturday.

Opiah pulled the highest number of votes against other contenders to emerge winner.

Despite being, a member of the APC in the federal Assembly, said to be entitled to the proposed automatic ticket for serving lawmakers of the party.

APC members across the three LGA that make up the constituency overwhelmingly gave him another ticket to return to the National Assembly for another term.

Constituents of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta,Oru West Federal constituency who spoke to our reporter after voting through direct primaries, as prescribed by the National Working Committee of the party, expressed happiness that Opiah’s exceeding achievements in lawmaking, over sight functions, constituency representation and attraction of democracy dividends were enough to guarantee him a second ticket to the green chambers.