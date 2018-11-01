By Onyekachi Eze

The present condition of the people living in Imo, a state in the South East part of Nigeria has continued to draw the anger of ministers of God, who have not only expressed disaffection, but also demanded an absolute change of heart from the present government led by Rochas Okorocha.

In a church sermon delivered by Rev Fr Dr Peter Anyanwu, a Roman Catholic priest under the Okigwe Catholic Diocese, on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 during the requiem mass of late Nneoma Beatrice Ihunenyeaku Eze, at St Thomas Parish Ibe-Owerre, Agbaja in Ehime Mbano LGA, of the State, admonished leaders to always place the interest of the public first, other than greed and wealth accumulation.

He opined that the world appears unconducive to dwell in because of the type of leaders on corridors of power who only see themselves, family members and few friends worthy of good things which in turn victimizes the freedom of the masses.

The Director of the Okigwe Catholic Diocese Newspaper, “The Sage” while giving reference with present administration in Imo bombed Okorocha for allegedly showcasing greed and personal aggrandizement.

Fr Anyanwu said that it is only in Imo State that a sitting Governor would be pushing to impose his son in law on the entire Imolites for the aim of retaining power and still be in charge of affairs of the State.

On the creation of Ministry of Happiness and Couples’ Fulfillment, the clergy said it is an irony that a state with such supposed ministry will still be inflicting pains on the people.

According to him, “the only state with commissioner for happiness and couples fulfillment, yet the people are high-handedly subjected to be gnashing teeth and consenting to a man marrying more than one wife”.

Speaking further, he querried on the type of governor Ndimo has who instead of fighting crimes and vices is supporting stealing in place of smoking marijuana (indan hemp).

Also worried by the utterances of governor Okorocha, Fr Peter Anyanwu asked if there is any where, place or time God has sent acid in form of natural rainfall. He therefore prayed that God should direct the leaders right in actions and words.

“It is only in Imo State that our leader said his substandard projects are being destroyed by acidic rainfall. Bikonu ndi otu Kristi, who has seen acidic rainfall before?” Fr Anyanwu querried in Igbo language.

Meanwhile, the ordained priest who spoke without any fear enjoined the citizens to obtain their permanent voters cards, PVC, pointing out that for there to be good governance, there must be positive tool and steps to be taken.

He further admonished the electorates to vote wisely, as well as making sure that their votes counts.

Fr Anyanwu prayed for new things to start happening in the State for the glory of God and satisfaction of mankind.

It would also be recalled that there was a time a commissioner in the Rescue Mission government (Names withheld) allegedly threatened to be monitoring church preachers who would preach against Okorocha, even as a Pentecostal pastor was arrested and paraded by the State Police Command for false prophesy against the governor.

Okorocha had also told a gathering about the war against him and the Rescue administration orchestrated by men of God.