New Owerri Anglican Bishop of Owerri, Chukwu Oparah Assumes

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Cathedral of Transfiguration of Lord, CATOL, Owerri yesterday was in high spirit as members, people from all walks of life trooped out in their numbers to witness the consecration and enthronement of the fourth Bishop of Owerri, Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Chinekezi Oparah (Phd).

Speaking while delivering his mission statement, Bishop Oparah assured that nothing will be left behind, as he appealed for unity of purpose and love.

“We will not leave anything behind, our institutions and hospitals will be revived, we will establish a camp of prayer known Ebenezer Camp of prayer at Ogwa. We can only achieve this if we walk together in love.” He said.

The Rt. Rev. Chukwuma Oparah (Phd), who hails from Amankuta Amaike Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State, also heads a department in Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education.

Recall that the Primate Church of Nigeria had earlier announced the election of about four new Bishops and one Archbishop, following a consecration service held on Friday, at St. Bartholomew’s Cathedral, Kubwa, Abuja.

Bishop Oparah takes over from Rt Rev. Cyril Okorocha who recently went on retirement.