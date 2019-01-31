By Okey Alozie

It is now clear that kidnappers in Imo State have shifted their targets to schools in the State.

Information available to our news desk revealed that kidnappers have moved to kidnap school children and teachers to make money.

Just few days ago a group of armed kidnappers stormed Okohia primary school in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area to abduct two teachers (a male and female teacher) while school children ran away.

The story has it that on Wednesday during school hours hoodlums jumped inside the school premises to whisk away teachers and school children.

It was gathered that the hoodlums entered the school through the school farm and walked straight to class rooms where they succeeded in taking away two teachers.

The kidnappers were said not to be afraid as the operated for hours and stayed inside the school nobody challenging them, as they brought in their motor cycles to zoom away with the teachers. The news spread to all corners and eventually schools in Ohaji/Egbema were shutdown.

The education secretary of the area who confirmed the kidnap said the matter was reported to the traditional ruler of the place, adding that parents, school children and teachers have raised serious alarm on the level of insecurity in the schools in Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

The Ohaji people are now calling on the State Government to come to their rescue. School children from the area have vowed not to return to school until the insecurity problem in the place is taken care of.

Meanwhile the State Government is said to have ordered the community vigilante and operatives of Imo community watch to be at alert in schools and make sure that the school children are protected.

Report revealed that Okohia community school in Ohaji/Egbema is situated close to River State. The school in surrounded by bush. More of people live far away from the school and this made it very dangerous for little school children and teachers.

Concerned Imo citizens have called on Imo State Government to act fast and bring more security personnel at the school.