*Presbyterian Church Uratta Parish Celebrates 20th Anniversary*

As part of the effort to further the work of God and populate the kingdom of God, the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN), Uratta Parish, Amakohia, Owerri Imo State is set to celebrate its 20 years anniversary in appreciation for Gods sustenance.

Speaking to Newsmen in Owerri, capital of Imo State, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Elder Prof. (Mrs) M.N. Obasi noted that the event will take place on the 14th April, 2019 at the Uratta Parish, Amakohia adjacent Pamela hospital, Owerri by 10am.

She hinted that they are not only celebrating Gods protection and preservation of the church but also celebrating the unity, togetherness and peace that have dotted the length and breadth of all facets of the church. She revealed that the Parish was created and inaugurated on the 6th December, 1998 by the Rev. A.W Nnali, then Owerri/Umuahia Presbytery, while Rev. Thompson Ogbu was inducted into the charge of the new Parish.

The first Session Clerk of the Parish, Elder Prof. (Mrs.) M.N. Obasi said that since the inauguration of the church, the parish has witnessed the pastoral impact of Rev. Ogbu Thompson, Rev. Kenneth Ibali, Rev. Onyeabo Chuku, Rev. Vivian orgi and the current minister, Rev. Ndukwe Ukpai.

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Parish, Elder, Prof. (Mrs.) Obasi posited that the parish has a lot of development to celebrate the 20 years anniversary which include near completion of the manse, vibrant congregations, like Orji Congregation, Irette, Nkwerre and Ubomiri outreaches. She stressed that the Boys Brigade is most functional at the parish. She revealed that the parish has twenty-seven vibrant, hardworking and intelligent Elders that are running the church.

She noted that the church will use the opportunity of the anniversary to appreciate past ministers, past Session Clerks, past Board Officers and past Commissioners of the parish, adding that there will be anniversary cake to mark the event. She commended the Session, Board and Ministers in the parish for giving her and committee the opportunity to organize such a magnitude of event. The Chairman of the Committee used the opportunity to urge friends, well-wishers, lovers of the church and Presbyterians across the state and beyond to find time to grace the event as the church is being upgraded for worthy worship of the Lord.

It would be recalled that the Presbyterian Church came into existence in Owerri, Imo State in 1976. The first service was held on January 26th 1976 at No. 50 Zander street, where only 16 adults and 14 children attended the service. However, the creation of Imo State out of the East Central state in February 1976, with Owerri as capital boosted the membership of the new parish so that today the church contests with major churches in town to the Glory of God.